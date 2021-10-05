Could new at-home COVID-19 tests be the key to stopping school outbreaks in Michigan?

The FDA is setting a plan in motion to expand at-home COVID-19 testing.
On Monday, it gave the green light to a rapid test called Flow Flex, and in just a few short weeks, the administration plans to double the nation's supply of take-home tests.
