Could new at-home COVID-19 tests be the key to stopping school outbreaks in Michigan?
The FDA is setting a plan in motion to expand at-home COVID-19 testing.

On Monday, it gave the green light to a rapid test called Flow Flex, and in just a few short weeks, the administration plans to double the nation's supply of take-home tests.