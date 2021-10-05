Over 13 million under a flash flood watch in the South

Portions of the South are expected to get as much rainfall over the next couple cfays as they normally would see over the whole of October.
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Portions of the South are expected to get as much rainfall over the next couple cfays as they normally would see over the whole of October.
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Tropical Depression Ida continues to bring heavy rain to much of the East, with over 80 million people from New York to Mississippi..