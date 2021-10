Government need to be more "innovative" on rape prosecution

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse says the government need to apply themselves "more innovatively and firmly" to get the "regrettably" low number of rape prosecutions up.

He explains one method they are focusing on is improving the privacy around disclosure of information from mobile phones.

Report by Edwardst.

