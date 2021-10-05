California Officials May Have Known About the Oil Spill 10 Hours Before It Was Reported

California and federal authorities were notified of oil in the water in Southern California the night before it was reported by the operator of an oil platform.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard received the first report of a possible oil spill off the Southern..
A massive oil spill off the coast of California has local officials bracing for an "environmental catastrophe," as the U.S. Coast..