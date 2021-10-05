'Bigg Boss 15': Big fight erupts between Afsana-Vidhi, Jay-Pratik
'Bigg Boss 15': Big fight erupts between Afsana-Vidhi, Jay-Pratik

'Bigg Boss 15' hosted by Salman Khan has started and this time as the theme is 'jungle' so contestants are experiencing altogether different situations.

#Salman Khan #biggboss15 #biggboss15update