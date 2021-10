Palm Beach County health director to discuss COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

Palm Beach County's top health official on Tuesday will provide new information about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

HAPPENING TODAY..

WE'LL GETOUR FIRST UPDATE ON COVID-19IN PALM BEACH COUNTY IN ABOUTTHREE WEEKS AND FIND OUT WHEREWE STAND IN THE FIGHT AGAINSTTHE VIRUS.

CASES ANDPOSITIVITY RATES AREDECLINING... BUT SO AREVACCINATIONS.

W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S STEPHANIESUSSKIND JOINS US LIVE FROMCOUNTY COMMISSION CHAMBERSWITH A PREVIEW OF WHAT TEXPECTTHE COUNTY HEALTH DIREORCTWILL UPDATE COMMISSIONERS THISMORNING ON WHERE THINGS STDANWITH COVID IN THE COMMUNITY...ITS THE FIRST UPDATE SINCE MIDSEPTEMR.BESO LET'S TALK ABOUT THENUMBERS..

DURING THE LASTUPDATE ON SEPTEMBER 14..

DR.ALINA ALONSO SAID THE COUNTYHAD AN AVERAGE OF ABOU5500TNEW COVID CASES IN A WEE.K.DOWN FROM THE PEAK OF ABOU9TTHOUSAND.

THE NEW CASEPOSITIVITY RATE WAS ABOUT .6PERCENT.

NOW- DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH NBERSUM FOR THIS PASTWEEK SHOW A POSITIVITY RATE OFABOUT 6.5 PERCENT IN PALMBEACH COUNTY..

MUCH CLOSER TOTHE TARGET 5 PERCENT MARK ANDABOUT 2400 NEW CASES.THIS COULD LEND ITSELF TOMORE POSITIVE UPDATE FROM THEHEALTH DIRECTOR TOY..DAHOWEVER THE NUMBER OF PEOPLEGETTING THE VACCINE IS ALSOSTARTING TO DECLINE LOCALLY.WE'LL TAKE A LOOK AT THATIMPACT COMING UP IN OUR XTNEHALF HOUR.

