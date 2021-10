Kellogg workers to strike after failed contract talks

70S COMING ON THURSDAY, AND WECONTINUE TO SEE PICKETSIGNS AND WORKERS HAVE LINED THEOUTSIDE OF THE OMAHA KELLOGG’SPLANT SINCE MIDNIGHT.....AS HUNDREDS OF AREA WORKERS ARENOW ON STRIKE...THIS COMING AFTER THE UNIONAND KELLOGG’S LATEST CONTRACTEXPIRED...AND E THFAILURE TO REACH A NEWAGREEMENT3 NEWS NOW REPORTER ZACHWILLIAMSON JOINS US LIVE FROMJUST OUTSIDE THE PLANT... HIZACHMARY AND SERESE... THIS IS ONEOF FOUR PLANTS ACROSS THEUNCOTRY THAT WENT ON STRIKEAFTER THE UNION AND KELLOGG’SFAILED TO MAKE A NEW AGREEMENTBEFORE THE CONTRACT EXPID ATREMIDNIGHT...WHAT’S NEXT REMAINS UP IN THEAIR FOR BOTH THE COMPANY... DANITS WORKERS.BOTH SIDES SAY THEY WERE WORKINGON AN AGREEMENT... BUT STILLDISAGREE ABOUT WHAT MAKES UP AFAIR DEAL.THE UNION SAYS MEMRSBE"OVERWHELMINGLY" VOTED TO GO ONSTRIKE.LEAVING THE WORKERS AT THE PLANTHERE AT 96TH AND F WITHOUT JOBSUNTIL A NEW AGREEMENT IS MADETHE COMPANY SHARED THISSTATEMENT WITH 3 NEWS NOW SANGYIQUOTE "OUR CURRENT PROPOSALS NOTONLY MAINTAIN INDUSTRY-LEADINGPAY AND BENEFITS FOREMPLOYEES... BUT OFFERSIGNIFICANT INCREASES IN WAGES..BENEFITS... AND RETIREMENT.KELLOGG’S OFFICIALS SAY THEREMAIN AVAILABLE TO TALK WITHTHE UNION.A STATEMENT ON THE UNION’SWEBSITE SAYS IT’S WORKING TO GETA FAIR CONTRACT THAT PROVIDEASLIVING WAGE AND GOOD BENEFITS.THE UNION WEBPAGE ALSO SAYSQUOTE "NOW WE STAND UNITED... WESTAND STRONG... AND WE FIGHT"THIS DIDN’T COME OUT OFNOWHERE... THE UNION MADEKELLOGG’S AWARE THAT THEY WEREPLANNING TO GO ON STRIKE FRIDAYWHEN THEY REALIZED PROGRESSWASN’T BEING MADETHERE ARE ROUGHLY 500 EMPLEESOYAT THE PLANT HERE IN OMAHA..IN OMAHA... ZACH WILLIAMSON... 3NEWS NOW THIS MORNING.