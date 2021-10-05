Former Russia Advisor Under Trump Presidency Says Russia Probably Had Nothing on the Former President

Fiona Hill, Former President Donald Trump’s former Russia advisor, said that President Vladimir Putin probably never had incriminating information on Trump.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Fiona Hill, Former President Donald Trump’s former Russia advisor, said that President Vladimir Putin probably never had incriminating information on Trump.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
After nearly two years of international isolation worsened by a severe pandemic lockdown, North Korea is hinting it may finally..
International recognition of the Taliban “at the present juncture is not on the table,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov..