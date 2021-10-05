Tracking your most accuratJorge Torrez.

The chance tpromising on this Tuesdayincluding here in the vallfor scattered storms throuand the afternoon, with soup to a quarter of an inchhere in the valley, highercountry potentially up toin a few spots, which coulespecially those burns corFlagstaff.

For example, thalso be dropping highs belrest of the week, generalland nineties.

And there'sfor some of these storms ttimes for the areas in greshade of green at least inand up toward Flags have aflooding strong winds andquarters potentially in maArizona today.

So here ishave a powerful upper leveoff the west coast of Califor all this moisture andright over Arizona.

Hencestorms throughout the day,will dry out briefly beformoves in from the west latinto the weekend, which woanother chance of storms bmainly in northern parts oby the weekend, we have anone, a dryer one, but it wto drop in the winds to piso here's your planet forValley, starting off withseventies this morning witthrough about 10 o'clock.have for a few hours beforof storms Later on this evtoday are reaching the lowAcross Arizona.

Today, higsixties and flags seven aland window rock and page aArizona heist today, genereighties, with a few spotsincluding Human and Lake Hdipping down to the middlein the high country fortiefifties and central partspatient to Sedona and sixtin the valley were calling70 highs today, Valley widupper eighties, with someout and about including Gl91 in Tempe and Mesa, 92 iClose to that seasonal ave93 with overnight lows tongenerally in the mid and uAnthony, Cape Creek to ScoLevin.

And they went fromdegrees in a few locationsspots below that seasonalSo here's the seven day foa high of 91 today, chancedrying out for at least afor showers on friday at 1