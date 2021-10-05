Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Launching William Shatner Into Space

On October 12, William Shatner will boldly go where no other sci-fi actor has gone, launching into space aboard a Blue Origin rocket.

Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a ‘rocket man!.’ It’s never too late to experience new things, William Shatner, via Associated Press.

On October 4, Jeff Bezos’ space travel company announced that “Star Trek” actor William Shatner will be onboard the next launch from West Texas.

Bezos, the founder of Amazon, said he is a huge fan of the classic sci-fi series and even appeared in a cameo in the 2016 film “Star Trek Beyond.”.

The Associated Press reports that Bezos' invited Shatner to fly as the company's guest.

With the launch, Shatner will become the oldest person to go to space.

He is 90 years old.

Shatner’s flight will last just 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles.

The capsule will parachute back to the desert floor, not far from where it took off.

Shatner played the role of the USS Starship Enterprise’s commander for three seasons from 1966 to 1969.

He also portrayed Captain Kirk in seven movies, directing one of them.

He’s currently the host and executive producer of a History Channel show, “The UnXplained.”.

I’ve heard about space for a long time now.

I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself.

What a miracle, William Shatner, via Associated Press.

This will be Blue Origin’s second launch of a crew