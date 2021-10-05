How to Fall Asleep More Quickly and Healthily

According to Harvard Medical School’s division of sleep medicine, healthy sleepers typically take 15 minutes to fall asleep.

However, for some people, falling asleep can be a struggle.

Here are a few tips to regulate your sleep in a healthy way.

Get back up, If it takes longer than 20 minutes to fall asleep, get up and go into another dimly lit space and do something calming until you feel sleepy.

Keep the bed a sacred space, Don’t watch TV or use electronics in bed to train your brain to associate your bedroom with sleep.

Create a nighttime routine, Brush your teeth, take a bath and turn on some soothing music as you get ready for bed.

Build a nest, Keep your room dark and at a cool temperature between 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit.

Breathe deeply, Try the “six in, six out” technique, which stress management expert Dr. Cynthia Ackrill told CNN holds up the best based on research