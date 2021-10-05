Damian Lewis Exits ‘Billions’ After 5 Seasons

Corey Stoll will be stepping into the leading role on “Billions” after Damian Lewis said “farewell” to the drama following Sunday’s season finale.
Plus, ET Canada shares a sneak peek at the show's forthcoming sixth season.
Showtime said Sunday that season six of the show will debut Jan. 23.
SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details of the Billions Season 5 finale that debuted on streaming early this morning and on..