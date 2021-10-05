Tuesday 10/5 Insider Buying Report: FPI, XXII

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Farmland Partners, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John A.

Good bought 5,825 shares of FPI, at a cost of $12.10 each, for a total investment of $70,482.

Investors have the opportunity to snag FPI even cheaper than Good did, with the stock changing hands as low as $11.91 in trading on Tuesday which is 1.6% under Good's purchase price.

Farmland Partners is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Good made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $80,300 shares at a cost of $8.03 each.

And at 22nd Century Group, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer James A.

Mish who purchased 20,000 shares at a cost of $2.88 each, for a trade totaling $57,600.

Before this latest buy, Mish made one other purchase in the past year, buying $48,450 shares for a cost of $3.23 a piece.

22nd Century Group is trading up about 2.6% on the day Tuesday.

Mish was up about 12.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with XXII trading as high as $3.23 in trading on Tuesday.