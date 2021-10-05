Skip to main content
Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, NFLX

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%.

Year to date, Netflix registers a 15.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 1.3%.

Micron Technology is lower by about 7.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marriott International, trading down 0.9%, and DocuSign, trading up 3.5% on the day.

