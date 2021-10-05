Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste Take a Friendship Test

"Queenpins" co-stars Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste take the ultimate friendship test.

Will their mind meld challenge prove that their heads are in the same place?

Can they pull off a minute-long hug?

How does Kristen feel about handshakes and hugs in 2021?

How does Kirby feel about European greetings?

These two prove that you can always find friendship where there is boisterous laughter and great hairstyles.

"Queenpins," starring Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste is in Theaters September 10 and streaming on Paramount+ on September 30