Fumio Kishida Elected to Be Japan's Next Prime Minister

On October 4, Fumio Kishida was elected to be Japan's next prime minister by a parliamentary vote.

NPR reports that Kishida won the election by a comfortable margin, as his party and its coalition partner hold a majority in both houses.

Kishida's victory came against Yukio Edano, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Kishida replaces fellow Liberal Democratic Party member Yoshihide Suga, who resigned after only one year in office as his support rapidly plunged.

According to NPR, Kishida faces the urgent task of revitalizing his party, after Suga's popularity plummeted over his handling of the pandemic and other issues.

Japanese media reported that Kishida aims to replace all but two of 20 Cabinet posts under Suga.

Last week, Kishida said that his highest priority would be the economy.

According to NPR, Kishida's economic plan is primarily a continuation of former prime minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies.

His goal is to raise income and create a cycle of growth and distribution.

NPR reports that Kishida is a third-generation politician.

He was first elected to Parliament in 1993 as a representative of Hiroshima.

He has long been an advocate for nuclear disarmament.