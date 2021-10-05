Sofia Carson Breaks Down Her Iconic Music Video Fashion

Actress and musician Sofia Carson breaks down her favorite looks from music videos, from "Fools Gold" to "He Loves Me, But." She explains everything from choosing locations to how her set and wardrobe selections tell the stories for each of her songs.

Sofia talks about jumping off a plane and right into wardrobe and three different city locations in 24 hours to shoot her entire "Rumors" video.

She shares the process of shooting "Miss You More Than U Know" at two different times and locations months apart due to the pandemic.

She also explains why Audrey Hepburn and Gwen Stefani are her fashion inspirations.