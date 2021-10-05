Hypnotic on Netflix with Kate Siegel | Official Trailer
Hypnotic on Netflix with Kate Siegel | Official Trailer

Here's the official trailer for the Netflix thriller movie Hypnotic, directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote.

It stars Kate Siegel, Jason O'Mara, Dulé Hill, Lucie Guest and Jaime M.

Callica.

Hypnotic Release Date: October 27, 2021 on Netflix