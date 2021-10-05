Michael Jordan Congratulates Bubba Wallace After First NASCAR Win

Wallace won his first NASCAR Cup Series in Talladega on Oct.

Jordan, 23XI Racing co-owner, congratulated him on his victory.

Veteran Kurt Busch, who took fourth place, and other big racing names also congratulated Wallace.

Wallace is the first Black driver to win a Cup Series race since Wendell Scott in 1963.

