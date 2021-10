Charles can't escape the whisky on tour of Inverurie

Prince Charles enjoys whisky two ways as he visits a variety of establishments around the Scottish town of Inverurie.

"I think I rather need it" he jokes as he enjoys a toast with a family of business owners, having earlier added some to his cup of tea.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn