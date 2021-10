Utah's 2020 'Crime Clock' shows how often offenses occurred

,UTAH.THANKS, APRIL.AFULL REPORT OF CRIME TRENDSFROM THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLICSFAETY WAS JUST RELEASED THISMORNING AND IT SHOWS THATTHE NUMBER OF HOMICIDES IN UTAHLAST YEAR INCREASED TO BUY ASIGNIFICANT AMOUNT IT SHOWSNINETY THREE MURDERS IN UTAHLAST THAT IS A 30 PERCENTINCREASE OVER TWENTY NINETEENAND THE HIGHEST NUMBER INTHE LAST TWO DECADES 15 TO 19SERVE AS THE LARGEST SINGLE AGEGROUP AGE GROUP RESPONSIBLE FORKILLING OTHERS AND A MAJORITYOF MURDERS IN UTAH.SIXTY SEVEN PERCENT INVOLVEDGUNS BUT DPS SAYS THE TREND ISNOT UNIQEU TO UTAH