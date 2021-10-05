Nintendo Announces Kingdom Heart's Sora Is the Final Smash Ultimate Character

Nintendo has announced the newest and final "Super Smash Bros.

Ultimate" character.

During a livestream event, Nintendo announced that Sora from Kingdom Hearts would be joining the games' roster.

The Verge reports that Sora will be the 82nd playable character in the game.

Sora joins characters from across gaming's long history.

Prior to Nintendo's livestream, fans were speculating who the newest character would be.

According to The Verge, Master Chief from the "Halo" franchise and Goku from "Dragonball Z" were both popular guesses.

Probably the number one prediction was Nintendo's own Waluigi, who fans have wanted on the roster for years.

However, Smash Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai said that Sora will be the last fighter added to the game.

The Nintendo superstar revealed in a tweet that this will be his last fighter presentation.

The Verge reports that with the last Smash Ultimate character revealed, Mr. Sakurai can finally take a well-deserved break.

