Andrew Yang Announces His Official Break From the Democratic Party

Andrew Yang Announces His Official Break , From the Democratic Party.

Yang announced his decision in a blog post on Oct.

4.

I’ve been a Democrat my entire adult life.

And yet, I’m confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing, Andrew Yang, via Politico.

The former presidential and NYC mayoral candidate announced last month ... .

..

That he has plans of creating a third party platform for his ideas and future candidacies.

Breaking up with the Democratic Party feels like the right thing to do because I believe I can have a greater impact this way.

, Andrew Yang, via Politico.

Am I right?

Let’s find out.

Together, Andrew Yang, via Politico.

Yang has been a member of the Democratic Party since the 1990s.

At the time, Yang says that joining the party was "a no-brainer" for him.

But through his experiences running for office.

Yang shifted his focus from operating within the two party system to the creation of a new party.

The title of Yang's upcoming book, 'Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy,'.

Is also the name of the third party which he intends to spearhead, the Forward Party.

Yang gained national prominence during the 2020 presidential election ... ... running on a platform of a universal basic income