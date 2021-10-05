Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya On 'Dune' And Potential Sequel

"Dune" is almost here, but Timothée Chalamet and director Denis Villeneuve are ready to take on "Dune: Part 2" if they get the chance.

Plus, co-stars Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Oscar Isaac tease the sci-fi epic.