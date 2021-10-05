Co-parenting dad goes above and beyond for his weekend with his kids

Father and TikToker @wiccantrash gained over 745,000 views and nearly 3,000 comments when he shared his video online.In the video, @wiccantrash takes viewers through all the thoughtful preparation he's done for his weekend with the kids.First, he has dinner all prepped and ready to cook to "lower stress and cook time" and "maximize fun".Next, he shows off his drink dispenser filled with their "fancy" drinks on tap.Finally, he pans to his fully-loaded snack plate for movie night, overflowing with goodies like Doritos, Airheads, Milk Duds, Reese's Cups and popcorn."Trying to be a good dad!" he writes at the conclusion of his video.Thousands of TikTokers were touched by the loving father's efforts.

"This is the sweetest and cutest ever.

I bet they’ll love it," one user wrote.Thanks to loving parents like @wiccantrash doing an amazing job of raising future generations, our world is sure to be a better place