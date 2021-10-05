TikToker baffles long-distance boyfriend with ‘surprise’ Amazon delivery prank

The video, shared by user Niki Bayat (@niki.bayat), features a disguise so good that her boyfriend couldn’t even recognize her.It all started when Bayat, who lives in Boston, decided to surprise her boyfriend by visiting him in Chicago, where he lives.Instead of just showing up at his house, though, she decided to take things one step further.The result is a viral TikTok with more than 9 million views.In it, Bayat greets her boyfriend outside his home with a fake Amazon package.Wearing sunglasses, a facemask and a hat, Bayat proceeds to make her boyfriend sign for his “delivery” .Shortly after, he notices he’s being filmed.As Bayat’s boyfriend stands there nervously, she continues to stay in character.It’s not until she takes off her full disguise that he realizes what’s going on.“Disguised myself a little too well,” Bayat captioned her post