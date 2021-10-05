TikTok parent's impression of toddlers running is hilariously accurate

Danni Harvey (@danniharvey) is a TikToker and parent who likes to post “embarrassing and kind of funny videos”.Recently, Harvey shared a hilarious video depicting what adults would look like if they ran like toddlers.The clip begins with footage of Harvey’s adorable bare-footed toddler playfully galloping through their living room .The camera cuts to a comparison shot where Harvey theatrically shuffles between each foot with both her arms flailing in the air.She then lunges her body to the left while turning a corner resulting in a toddler-esque tumble.“Owwwwww,” Harvey playfully moans as she falls to the floor before giggling on her back with her feet in the air.

Typical toddler behavior.The video’s hilarious relatability struck a chord with both parents and non-parents alike.“I just choked on my cereal from laughter.

It’s just the way you said ‘ow’ it sounds like ‘meow,’” one viewer shared