Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

5 creepy and creative Halloween recipes

Here are five creepy and creative recipes to try out at your next Halloween party.1.

Spooky pumpkin cream cheese buns .It wouldn’t be Halloween without Jack O’Lanterns.

The formula for these creepy cuties involves a dough.2.

Cheesecake with blood and shattered glass .This recipe will literally shatter your perception of cheesecake.3.

Jalapeño popper mummies.This clever recipe for jalapeño poppers turns the pepper into a fruit of the tomb.4.

Jack-o’-lantern stuffed bell peppers.Not only are these bell peppers dressed up as Jack O’Lanterns totally cute, they’re also really easy to make.5.

Cherry pie hands.Thanks to this recipe, you can shake hands with your meal