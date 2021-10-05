Mom's pumpkin hack is the secret to affordable Halloween decorations

Decorating for Halloween is always fun.Pumpkins are probably going to be a staple, no matter what you choose.However, you might want to think twice before buying the real fruit.The thing about pumpkins is that if you leave them out for the season, they can get rotten and totally cramp your style.TikTok mom @beccatexasmom figured out a little workaround to get that real pumpkin look without breaking the bank.The mother showed off a pumpkin patch display on her porch.Not only were the pumpkins fake, but she had also cut them in half.And just like that, she had a perfect fall display without breaking the bank!