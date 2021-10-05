TikToker claims stranger 'trashed' her apartment after getting rejected

A woman on TikTok is accusing a stranger of trashing her apartment after being rejected by her friend.User Anna Martin (@annamartin35) explained that she and her friend invited some people they met at a bar over to her home.The man was one of the people invited and neither woman knew him beyond just meeting him at the bar.According to Martin, he tried to hit on her friend and wasn't too happy when the friend said she wasn't interested.Martin recorded herself walking through her apartment, which she alleged was destroyed by the rejected stranger.The biggest question TikTok viewers had for Martin was why she decided to invite a stranger into her home