Red Sox broadcaster Joe Castiglione on Red Sox, Yankees Wild Card game

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Joe Castiglione speaks with Duke Castiglione about the win-and-move-on postseason game against the Yankees.
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Joe Castiglione speaks with Duke Castiglione about the win-and-move-on postseason game against the Yankees.
Bucky Dent, who flew from his South Florida home to Boston for Tuesday night's game, hit one of the most famous homers at Fenway..
The 2021 MLB playoffs begin with wild card games featuring the Red Sox, Yankees, Dodgers, and Cardinals. Here's how to stream them.