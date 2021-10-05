Woman enrages ex-husband after making surprise decision with his engagement ring

A woman donated her engagement ring.

Now her ex-husband is furious.

She explained why she did it on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum7.After she broke up with her ex, she contacted him multiple times to take the ring back.

After three years of him ignoring her, she decided to donate it to a fundraiser."My friend is raising money to build an orphanage in his home country," she said.But when her ex found out he demanded it back."On Saturday he showed up at my home looking furious," she explained.

"I was shocked to see him, and I kept asking him who gave him my address"."He asked me if I had any idea how much that ring was worth and reminded me it was his grandmother’s.

He told me if he had known I would be so spiteful he would've come back for it" .Reddit users supported the woman's decision."If he wanted to show up and demand it back so bad, why did he wait so long to do it???

Not your problem," someone commented