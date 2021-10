Roswell, New Mexico S03E13 Never Let You Go

Roswell, New Mexico 3x13 "Never Let You Go" Season 3 Episode 13 Promo (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE – The ultimate showdown with Jones (Nathan Dean) is finally here and Liz (Jeanine Mason) must trust herself if she is going to the save the man she loves.

The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Christopher Hollier (313).

Original airdate 10/11/2021.