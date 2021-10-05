Charter school bus route suspended, leaving families to scramble for rides in Cape Coral

SOMETHING LIKE THIS HAS HAPPENEDYOU’LL HEAR FROM THEM COMING UPTONIGHT ON FOX 4 NEWS AT 10.PARENTS CLAIM THEY WERE LEFTHIGH-AND-DRY AFTER SUDDENLYBEING TOLD THEIR STUDENT’S BUSROUTE IS OUT OF SERVE.ICFOX 4’S COLTON CHAVEZ SAYS ITLEFT ONE FAMILY SCRAMBLING FOR ARIDE AND LOOKING FOR ANSWERS.(PKG)"We were at the bus stop and nobus came... just in case(laughr)te"JEREMIAH FOWST(FAUST)CAN LAUGH IT OFF NOW--BUT HE SAYS IT WASN’T VERY FUNNYWHEN HE LEARNED THROUGH A TEXTMESSAGE- THAT HIS CHILD’S SBURIDE TO MID-CA GPELOBAL ACADEMY-WAS NO LONGER IN SERVICE.Jeremiah Faust, Pantre"You wake up Monday morning witha text that was sent at 8 oclock Sund nayight..ha ha prettybad"THIS IS A SCREENSHOT OF THATMESSAGE--LETTING PARENTS KWNOTHAT BUS ROUTE 5 IS OUT OFSERVICE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.FOWST SAID IT WAS SENT FROM "A--AND--S TRANSPORTATION" THE BUSVENDOR EMPLOYED BY MID CAPEGLOBAL ACADEMY."We spoke to some parents nobodyknows anything..and a looftkids missed school because ofit"IN AN EFFORT TO FIND OUT MORE--I REACHED OUT TO MID-CAPE GLOBALACADEMY TO ASK ABOUT THE SUDDENCHANGE.A STATEMENT ISSUED BTHY ESCHOOL’S PUBLIC RELATIONS TEAM-SAIDFONT-"As we all continue to strugglewith a nationwide shortage ofbus drivers, we are pleased atthour vendor, A&S Transportaontiis actively recruiting andtraining drivers.

The processto train takes eight weeksnd athere are currently 16candidates in the process withsix more preparing to graduate.In the meantime, unfortunately,several drivers either quit orjust didn’t show up for workwith no notice, so A&Sas wforced to abruptly cancel aroute until drivers are ready inthat area."THIS--AS OTHER STATES KELIMASSACHUSETTS HAVE BEEN ENSELLPUING RESOURCES LIKE THENATIONAL GUARD TO DRIVE BUSESR FOTHEIR SCHOOL DISTRICTS.BACK IN CAPE CORAL, ITSRIDESHARE COMPANIES LIKE UBER--"It’s gonna cost $45 or 0 a$5day to have her dropd peoff andpicked up privately..I thinkthey need to reimburse somofethese tax dollars if we arecoveringhis" tFOWST SAYS IN THE MEANTIME- HEHOPES "A AND S TRANSPORTATION"WILL ALTERNATE EACH WEEK WCHHIBUS ROUTE DOESNT GET A DRIVER-BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY- THAT