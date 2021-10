BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S SISTER SPEAKS OUT

ARGUMENTS TOOK PLACE TODAY...AND IT WILL TAKE SEVERALONTHS MFOR AN OPINON TO BE RELEASED.THE SISTER OF BRIAN LAUNDRIE...IS NOW SHARING DETAILS ABOUTHEEVENTS AND INTERACTIONS LEADINGUP TO HIS DISAPPEARANCE.LAUNDRIE IS ON THE RUN FOLLOWINGTHE DEATH OF HIS FIANCE, GABBYPETITO.PHIL KEATING HAS THE DETAILSFROM NORTH PORT.LAUNDRIE says: "I’m not gonnatalk to you if you’re gonna bemean."CASSIE LAUNDRIE...BRIANLAUNDRIE’S SISTER... ADDRESSINGPROTESTERS OUTSIDE HER FRILOHOME MONDAY...(NATS: "Why did you lie Cass,iewhat are you trying to hide?")THIS AS THE SEARCH FOR GABBYPETITIO’S FIANÉ CONTINUES...THE 23-YEAR D OLDISAPPEAREDSHTLORY AFTER PETITO’S PARENTSREPORTED HER MISSING.HER BODY WAS LATER FOUND INWYOMINGLAUNDRIE says: "They’re nottalking to us."CASSIE REVEALING HER PARENTSARE REFUSING TSPO EAK HERTOSINCE A CAMPING TRIP BACK INSEPTEMBER...SHE SAYS GABBY WASN’TMENTIONED... ADDING, SHE DIDN’TKNOW ANYTHING ABOUT THEDISAPPEARANCE AT THE TIME.(NATS: "Onhe t sixth?")LAUNDRIE says: "On the sixth.

Weonly stayed for about sixhours."(NATS: "Who was ther")e?LAUNDRIE says: "My mom, my dad,my brother.... We had smores, wehad dinner."CASSIE ALSO CLAIMS SHE WASN’TAWARE OF SIGNS GABBY’S LIFECOULD HAVE BEEN IN DANGE..R.(NAT "S:Have you ever seen Brianhit Gabby?")LAUNDRIE says: "No."(NATS: "Have you er veseen themfight?")LAUNDRIE says: "No."(NATS: "Have you ever seen himhit any women he’s with)?"LAUNDRIE says: "No.

I’ve neverseen him be abusive or angry oranything, nothing."MEANWHILE...NUMEROUSIP TPOURED IN OVER THE WKEEEND OFBRIAN LAUNDRIE SIGHTINGS INNORTH CAROLINA AND TENNESSEE...ONE MAN CLAIMING HE SPOKTOESOMEE ONHE BELIEVED TO BELAUNDRIE ALONGSIDE THEAPPALACHIAN TRAIL IN TNEENSSEESATURDAY.BRIAN LAUNDRIE’S PARENTS DENYKNOWING ANYTHI ANGBO HISUTWHEREABOUTS... AND HIS SISTER ISURGING HER BROTHER TTUOHIMSELF IN.IN NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, PHILKEATING, FOX NEWSHERE’S MORE NEW INFORMATIONABOUT THE TIMELINE SURROUNDINGLAUNDRI’’S CROSS COUNTRYTRAVELS.HIS ATTORNEY SAYS LAUNDRIE TOOA FLIGHT TO FLORIDA ON AUGUST17TH -- SEVERAL DAYS AFTERPOLICE RESPONDED TO CALLS OUTABA POTENTIAL ALTERCATION BETWEENHIM AND PETITO.LAWYERS SAY LAUNDRIE TOOKANOTHER SOLO FLIGHT BACK TO UTAHON AUGT US23RD... WHERE HE WASSUPPOSED TO REJOIN G