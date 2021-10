Woman can't receive kidney transplant without COVID-19 vaccine

THANKS FOR JOINING US FOR NEWS 5AT, 6ALSO LIVE ON YOUR FAVORITESTREAMING DEVI, CEI'M DIANNEDERBY.I'M ROB QUIRK.IN YOUR TOP STORYA COLORADO SPRINGS WOM'SANKIDNEY TNSRAPLANT SUDDENLY WENTFROM ON-TRACK TO ON-HOLD BECAUSEOF THE COVID-19 VACCINE.SHE IS OPPOSED TO E THVACCINE....THE SAME FOR HER FRIEND WHO IS APOTENTIAL DONOR.BILL FOLSOM SAT DOWN WITH THETWO WOMEN, ALSO LEADERS WITH U-CHEALTH.HE IS LIVE TONIGHT WITH MORE ONAN ISSUE THAT IS CREATINGDEBATE,..BILL?THE COVID VACCINE IS NOWREQUIRED FOR TRANSPLANTS THRGHOUUC- HEALTH.THE VIRUS IS NEW, SO THE POLY ICIS AS WELL.THE PATIENT AND DONOR THINK ISTHIS FORCED VACCINATION...D ANWRONG.A COUPLE OF FRIENDS WHO T METHROUGH BIBLE STY.UDSO CLOSE, ONE IS WILLING TOSHARE A KIDNEY TO SAVE THE LIFEOF THE OTHER." I'M CURRENTLY IN STAGE 5KIDNEYH DISEAS CHRONIC KIDNEYDISEAS AND WAITING FOR ATRANSPLANT." JAIMEE FOUGNER ISONE OF MANY FRIENDS WHO OFFEREDA KIDNEY TO LEILANI LULITA" LAB TEST HAVE ALL COME BACINKFAVOR OF BEING HER TRANSPLANTDONOR AND WE WERE SCHEDULED TODO THE FINAL TEST TO CONTINUETHAT STAS.TUCOVID-19 HAS COMPLICATED THINGS.U-C HEALTH HAS A NEW TRANSPLT ANPOLICY REQUIRING PATIENTS ANDDONO TRSO BE VACCINATED.THEY READILY SPOKE WITH NE 5WSCITING STUDIES SHOWING A ONE INFOURIS RK OF TRANSPLANTRECIPIENTS DYING FROM COVID-19FOR AVERAGE PEOPLE THE RISK ISROUGHLY ONE IN 65." FOR ME THERE ARE QUESTIONSTHAT HAVE NOT YET BEEN ANSWEREDAND UNTIL THOSE QUESTIONRE AANSWERED AND SETTLED IN MY MINDI DON'T WANT TO TAKE THE SHO" T." TH AEYRE A HARD AND FAST, IFYOU WON'T GETHT E VACCINE, TN HEYOU CAN'T DONATE." UC-HEALTHSEES THIS IN ALIGNMENT WITHEXISTING PICOLES IN PLACE TOBETTER ENSURE TRANSPLANTS ARESUCCESSFUL.NEITHER WOMAN IS AN ANTI-VAXER...THEY HAVE CONCERNS ABOUTTHIS VACCINE...ONE BECAUSE OF ARELIGIOUS CONFLICT WITH IT'SDEVELOPMENT...BOTH UNEASYBECAUSE IT'S STILL RELATIVELYNEW.THEY SEE IT AS BEING FORCED TOCOMPROMISE THEIR MORALCONVICTIONS." I FEEL COERCED.I FEEL LIKE MY LIFE IS BEINGHELD IN THEIR HANDS IN EXCHANGEFOR A SHOT A TNDHE ATTITUDE ISJUST TAKE THE SHOT."THE HOSPITAL SAYS THEY ARE NOTALONE WITH THIS POLICY....OTRSHEHAVE DONE THE SAME....ANYOU DWILL SEE MORE IN THE NR EAFUTURES.IN COLORADO SPRINGS, BILL FOOMLSNE 5WS