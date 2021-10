Afghan students in India dread having to return home | Afghanistan Turmoil | Oneindia News

Many Afghan students pursuing higher education in India are terrified of returning home now that the Taliban are in charge.

DW's Manira Chaudhary spoke to several Afghan students in Delhi about their concerns.

The Taliban have announced general amnesty for all Afghanistan government employees, including women, and asked them to return to work.

#Afganishtan #India #DWVideo