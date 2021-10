The Resident S05E04 Now What--

The Resident 5x04 "Now What??" Season 5 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - In trying to find a way to channel his emotions, Conrad puts all his effort in looking for answers.

Raptor has a run-in with the police that ends up taking a surprising turn.

Meanwhile, Leela begins noticing problems with a surgeon who has been Bell’s mentor.