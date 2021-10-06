2021 Mazda MX-30 in Machine Grey Driving Video

The new Mazda MX-30 makes no compromises: Despite the locally emission-free electric drive, customers enjoy the driving pleasure that is typical of the brand.

Thanks to the 35.5 kWh high-voltage battery, the capacity of which has been selected so that the environmental impact over the entire life cycle is taken into account, the model offers a range of up to 265 kilometers in the realistic WLTP cycle - and thus far more than that of European commuters covered an average of 48 kilometers per day.

Environmentally friendly materials such as cork and the freestyle doors that open in opposite directions are further features of the new Mazda model.

Like any other Mazda, the MX-30 offers the very natural and direct driving experience that the brand is known for.

It accelerates, decelerates and steers as you would expect in the relevant situation.

The innovative technologies around the e-Skyactiv drive are responsible.

The high-voltage battery installed below the floor, for example, is directly connected to the body structure, which increases the overall rigidity and ensures direct driving behavior.