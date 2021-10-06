Jared and Ivanka ‘Thought They Were Shadow President and First Lady’ Says Former Trump Press Secretary

In an interview about her new book "I'll Take Your Questions Now," Stephanie Grisham drops some bombs about the Trump White House.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
In an interview about her new book "I'll Take Your Questions Now," Stephanie Grisham drops some bombs about the Trump White House.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
President Joe Biden will not block the release of a tranche of documents sought by a House committee for its investigation into the..
Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham went on “Good Morning America” to talk about her time working in Donald..