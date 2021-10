Big dog hilariously says NO to nail clipping

There isn't a malicious bone in Mister Brown's body.

Even when those 'savage nail clippers are threatening to kill him!', he tries in every most amusing way to tell his owner he wants 'lollies' but "NO!" to the nail clippers.

Oh and yes, he's learned to say "No!" to things he doesn't want, almost as clear as a human and even more clear than a toddler!