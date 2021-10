How New York Giants' James Bradberry Spent His First $1M

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry hails from a small town in Alabama and is a big fan of giving back which is why he spends the off-season near his family.

From $750K on his new home in Birmingham to $70K on his dream Audi A7, find out what James spent his first million on after signing a $3.69 million, 4-year contract (including an $1.1 million signing bonus.)