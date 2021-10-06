How Environmental Injustice and the Black Maternal Health Crisis Are Connected

State Rep.

London Lamar says for a state that ‘claims to be pro-life,’ Tennessee needs to do more to provide healthier environments for people to live in.

This legislator wants to address how environmental injustice plays a role in the Black maternal health crisis.

Black women are three times more likely than white women to die from issues related to their pregnancies, according to the CDC.

Black infants are also two times more likely to die than white infants.

Studies show that communities of color are also disproportionately impacted by the climate crisis & pollution.

As a rep for the Tennessee state legislature, 30-year-old London Lamar has seen those impacts firsthand from complications during childbirth.

In 2019, she experienced a pregnancy loss herself at full term.

Rep.

Lamar has pushed for legislation that recognizes doulas as vital agents in fighting both maternal health and environmental injustices.

