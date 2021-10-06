TikTokers discovered a hack for getting a ‘free cheeseburger’ at Five Guys

A TikTok user is going viral after sharing his hack for getting a free cheeseburger at Five Guys.The hack is courtesy of the popular page @hellthyjunkfood.The trick basically involves ordering one burger to go, and then turning it into two at home.To start, you order a cheeseburger, which at Five Guys comes standard with two patties and two slices of cheese.Then, you order whatever toppings you want — all of which are free at Five Guys — but ask for everything to come on the side.Next, ask for an extra set of buns with your order.With all those free add-ons, you now have the supplies to construct two burgers however you want.TikTokers were divided over whether or not it’s worth the effort.“This is a great way to eat cheap,” one user wrote.“Or you can just pay for the other burger,” another added