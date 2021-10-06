Sweetgreen reveals how to make its popular green goddess ranch dressing

Sweetgreen has revealed the recipe for their popular green goddess ranch, and it's so easy to make!.Sweetgreen (@sweetgreen) is a popular restaurant chain that serves a variety of salads and warm bowls.While many restaurant chains keep their recipes secret, Sweetgreen has begun sharing the recipes for some of their most popular dishes on TikTok.After many requests, Sweetgreen has finally revealed how, exactly, they make the green goddess ranch that comes on their super green goddess and blackened catfish bowls.They start by combining salt, pepper, chopped red onions, and whole cloves of garlic in a mixing bowl.Then they add fresh basil leaves, cilantro, parsley, and dill into the same bowl.Next, they add lemon juice, white wine vinegar, and Sweetgreen hot sauce into the mixing bowl with the rest of the ingredients.finally, they add yogurt and mayonnaise, and blend all of the contents of the mixing bowl together until smooth.Many TikTokers were excited to make their own green goddess ranch, while others were disappointed by how many ingredients it required