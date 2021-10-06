Boyfriend falls to his knees when he finds out he's going to be a dad

A dad-to-be had an emotional reaction to finding out his girlfriend was expecting, and the touching footage is going viral.Mom and TikToker, Nikki Vianna (@nikkivianna) gained nearly 23 million views and 37,000 comments when she posted her heartwarming pregnancy announcement online.In the video, Nikki and her boyfriend walk into their home, the camera already set up and rolling.In the foreground, we see what Nikki's boyfriend does not: two "welcome baby" balloons and a set of sonogram photos.As soon as he sets eyes on the surprise announcement, he freezes in his tracks.

"Is this real?" he asks, incredulous.once Nikki hands him the positive pregnancy test, reality sinks in — and the elated dad-to-be sinks to his knees."Babe, what's wrong?" Nikki asks as she bends down to her now-prostrate partner.

"I never had a family," he mutters.

"I'm your family," Nikki replies, holding his head in her hands.The two embrace sweetly, still crouched on the floor, as TikTokers everywhere reach for their tissues