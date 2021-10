5 Facts You Didn't Know About Christopher Columbus

Christopher Columbus was a famed sailor from the 1400s.

He is best known for discovering the "New World" in 1492, which subsequently led to its colonization.

Here are five facts that you probably didn’t know about Columbus.

1.

His real name was Cristoforo Colombo.

2.

Half of his voyages were not successful.

3.

He was very religious.

4.

He was a slave trader.

5.

The location of his real remains are unknown