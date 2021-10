2021 More Than a Pink Ribbon Awards Event

The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation (VBCF) hosted the 2nd Annual More Than a Pink Ribbon Awards and 30th Anniversary Commemoration event virtually via Zoom on Friday, October 1, at 11:30 a.m.

The event helped kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month and honor leaders in Virginia who are making a difference in the lives of those impacted by this disease.