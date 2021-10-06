2021 Ram 1500 TRX off-roading demonstration

Autoblog editors John Beltz Snyder and Zac Palmer go for a ride in the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX at the 2021 Motor Bella auto show in Pontiac, Michigan.

The Hellcat-powered TRX takes the fight to the Ford F-150 Raptor with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 boasting 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

It’ll do 0-60 miles per hour in a brisk 4.5 seconds.

The TRX isn’t just powerful, though.

It’s also a beast off-road, with 11.8 inches of ground clearance and Bilstein Black Hawk e2 shocks that help make for a smooth landing when the truck gets airborne.

And yes, we got all four wheels off the ground in this thrilling ride along.