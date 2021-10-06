2021 Honda Ridgeline Sport HPD experience package walkaround

The Honda Ridgeline pickup was redesigned for the 2021 model year, but the HPD package makes it stand out even more.

While HPD stands for “Honda Performance Development,” this package doesn’t add any performance or dynamic upgrades.

At a cost of $2,800, the HPD package adds appearance upgrades like a unique grille, black fender flares, HPD decals on both sides of the truck’s bed,and an HPD badge on the tailgate.

The coolest feature by far is the set of special 18-inch alloy wheels, which come in bronze, as seen here, or black.

We love the look of the HPD package, but we’re not sure how we feel about the price tag.